The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of nearly €2.5m.
The draw was worth a total of €2.469m.
The winning numbers were 3, 32, 34, 37, 41, 43 and the bonus number was 21.
There was also no luck for players in the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 88,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €91,415.
