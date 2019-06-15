News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Lotto results are in...

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 08:46 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of nearly €2.5m.

The draw was worth a total of €2.469m.

The winning numbers were 3, 32, 34, 37, 41, 43 and the bonus number was 21.

There was also no luck for players in the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Saturday, June 15, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 13
    • 23
    • 25
    • 30
    • 32
    • 22


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 14
    • 17
    • 21
    • 34
    • 36
    • 29


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,469,340

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 88,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €91,415.

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 14
    • 25
    • 42
    • 43
    • 46
    • 47
    • 9


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 9
    • 20
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 14
    • 25
    • 42
    • 43
    • 46
    • 47
    • 9


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 9
    • 20
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 11
    • 12
    • 34
    • 36
    • 38
    • 31


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 6
    • 7
    • 11
    • 24
    • 34
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Guard who became pregnant in 1980s speaks out about 'forced adoption'

