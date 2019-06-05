The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3.5m.
The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 12, 29, 36, 44, bonus number 38.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 66,000 players won prizes
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.