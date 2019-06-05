News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 08:55 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3.5m.

The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 12, 29, 36, 44, bonus number 38.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 05, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 14
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 30
    • 2


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 11
    • 13
    • 16
    • 30
    • 36
    • 9


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,580,891

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 66,000 players won prizes

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 22
    • 23
    • 33
    • 39


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 16
    • 22
    • 30
    • 40
    • 42
    • 43
    • 7


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 11
    • 13
    • 16
    • 30
    • 36
    • 9


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 22
    • 23
    • 33
    • 39


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 16
    • 22
    • 30
    • 40
    • 42
    • 43
    • 7


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 12
    • 24
    • 29
    • 31
    • 33
    • 3


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 10
    • 21
    • 28
    • 30
    • 35
    • 39
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

READ MORE

Donald Trump visit: Brexit will 'work out' in Ireland's favour, Trump says

More on this topic

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3.2m

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2.7m

Lottery watchdog defends concerns about online betting on outcome of lotto draws

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €2.5m

LottoTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Free CPR training available in Cork as Glanmire lifesaver group reaches a milestone

Telling white lies to people with dementia can be acceptable - research

Anger after transgender woman who died in Direct Provision buried with no loved ones present

Cork City Hall reports plant vandalism in Tramore Valley Park to gardaí


Lifestyle

Alfresco kids: Mummy bloggers share their top picnic tips

Dublin's Fontaines DC put on show-stealing performance at Forbidden Fruit festival

Love Island: 6 reasons to embrace your inner Islander and visit Mallorca

Getting immersed in an ocean of serenity in West Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »