Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 09:20 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €3.1m.

The numbers drawn were 9, 12, 26, 29, 34, 40 and the bonus was 28.

10 players did scoop €2,300 by matching five numbers.

There was also no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 draws.

Without a winner tonight, Saturday's Lotto jackpot is heading for €3.5m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 24, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 6
    • 14
    • 26
    • 28
    • 34
    • 32


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 25
    • 35
    • 37
    • 30


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,136,046

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 67,000 players won prizes

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 17
    • 28
    • 30
    • 34
    • 41
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 16
    • 18
    • 22
    • 29
    • 35
    • 36
    • 6


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 17
    • 28
    • 30
    • 34
    • 41
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 16
    • 18
    • 22
    • 29
    • 35
    • 36
    • 6


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 10
    • 12
    • 13
    • 31
    • 24


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 17
    • 20
    • 23
    • 24
    • 27
    • 29
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

