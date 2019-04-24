The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €3.1m.

The numbers drawn were 9, 12, 26, 29, 34, 40 and the bonus was 28.

10 players did scoop €2,300 by matching five numbers.

There was also no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 draws.

Without a winner tonight, Saturday's Lotto jackpot is heading for €3.5m.