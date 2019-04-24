The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €3.1m.
The numbers drawn were 9, 12, 26, 29, 34, 40 and the bonus was 28.
10 players did scoop €2,300 by matching five numbers.
There was also no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 draws.
Without a winner tonight, Saturday's Lotto jackpot is heading for €3.5m.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 67,000 players won prizes
