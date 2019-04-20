The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.8m.
The numbers drawn were 7, 13, 14, 15, 16, 33 and the bonus number was 20.
Over 105,000 won prizes in tonight's draw.
Lotto Results: Saturday, April 20, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,806,378
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 105,000 players won prizes
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
