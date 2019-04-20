NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
The Lotto results are in...

Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 09:23 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.8m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 13, 14, 15, 16, 33 and the bonus number was 20.

Over 105,000 won prizes in tonight's draw.

Lotto Results: Saturday, April 20, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 15
    • 17
    • 25
    • 31
    • 37
    • 39
    • 5


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 12
    • 17
    • 29
    • 13


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,806,378

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 105,000 players won prizes

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 21
    • 39
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 11
    • 16
    • 20
    • 36
    • 38
    • 45
    • 34


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 21
    • 39
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 16
    • 20
    • 36
    • 38
    • 45
    • 34


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 15
    • 22
    • 26
    • 30
    • 31
    • 24


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 12
    • 17
    • 20
    • 27
    • 36
    • 39
    • 9

