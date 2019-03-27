NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 09:06 PM

There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot this evening worth over €4.6m.

The numbers drawn were 14, 17, 26, 31, 34, 43 and the bonus number was 47.

Over 64,000 players won prizes.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 27, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 8
    • 11
    • 12
    • 27
    • 37
    • 26


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 10
    • 13
    • 16
    • 27
    • 28
    • 34
    • 6


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,618,521

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 64,000 players won prizes.

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 9
    • 30
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 44
    • 38


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 9
    • 26
    • 30
    • 36
    • 43
    • 20


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 30
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 44
    • 38


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 9
    • 26
    • 30
    • 36
    • 43
    • 20


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 11
    • 14
    • 17
    • 19
    • 21
    • 9


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 5
    • 9
    • 21
    • 31
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

Check your tickets: National Lottery on lookout for new millionaire in Co Dublin

One lucky person scoops €1m in Lotto

Donohoe: No evidence online bets on draws hit Lotto business

'Sure, isn't it a grand feeling': Kilkenny man collects €1m Daily Million prize

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating serious assault on man in Limerick

Father of Cork toddler injured in hit-and-run 'absolutely blown away' by support

€10m social housing plan for former company HQ in Cork

FAI have not responded to Oireachtas questions in relation to finances


Lifestyle

What to look forward to when Line of Duty returns this weekend

Sculpture of Cara Delevingne as Medusa unveiled in London

Would you scale a frozen waterfall? Learning to ice climb in the Italian Dolomites

What is lip threading? The controversial non-surgical treatment promises a fuller pout

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »