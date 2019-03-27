The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot this evening worth over €4.6m.
The numbers drawn were 14, 17, 26, 31, 34, 43 and the bonus number was 47.
Over 64,000 players won prizes.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
