The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2.8 million.
The numbers drawn were 7, 10, 18, 45, 46, 47 while the bonus number was 15.
There was no winners either in the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 59,514 players won prizes.
