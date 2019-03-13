NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
The Lotto results are in...

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 09:31 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2.8 million.

The numbers drawn were 7, 10, 18, 45, 46, 47 while the bonus number was 15.

There was no winners either in the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 13, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 11
    • 13
    • 15
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 20


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 14
    • 24
    • 25
    • 27
    • 36
    • 30


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,839,074

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 59,514 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 13
    • 21
    • 34
    • 39
    • 46
    • 47
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 28
    • 35
    • 39
    • 46


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 21
    • 34
    • 39
    • 46
    • 47
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 28
    • 35
    • 39
    • 46


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 30
    • 32
    • 36
    • 39


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 12
    • 21
    • 25
    • 30
    • 35
    • 31

