The Lotto results are in...

There were no winners of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €2.5m.
The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 22, 25, 31, 34 and the bonus number was 37.
Lotto Results: Saturday, March 09, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,493,741
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
