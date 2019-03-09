NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
The Lotto results are in...

Saturday, March 09, 2019 - 08:40 PM

There were no winners of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €2.5m.

The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 22, 25, 31, 34 and the bonus number was 37.

Lotto Results: Saturday, March 09, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 13
    • 23
    • 30
    • 33
    • 36
    • 37
    • 10


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 12
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 33
    • 38
    • 31


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,493,741

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 13
    • 15
    • 39
    • 40
    • 44
    • 32


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 13
    • 22
    • 36
    • 38
    • 21

