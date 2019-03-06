The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2m.
The numbers drawn were 2,6,13,21,41,46, and the bonus number was 27.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 66,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
More From The Irish Examiner