NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 09:14 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2m.

The numbers drawn were 2,6,13,21,41,46, and the bonus number was 27.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 06, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 1
    • 11
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 20


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 7
    • 10
    • 27
    • 35
    • 39


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 66,000 players won prizes.

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 24
    • 26
    • 28
    • 35
    • 44
    • 42


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 11
    • 19
    • 24
    • 26
    • 29
    • 43
    • 35


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 24
    • 26
    • 28
    • 35
    • 44
    • 42


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 19
    • 24
    • 26
    • 29
    • 43
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

Kilkenny family to pay off their mortgage with €200,000 scratch card win

'Termonfeckin is buzzing' - Louth shop celebrates selling €2.5m lottery ticket

Lotto jackpot won again - someone is €2.5 million richer

No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €40m


More in this Section

Drivers in border communities ‘fear impounding of cars’ after Brexit

Ireland's best food and drink producers named at annual awards

Family law system must address waiting lists and overworked judges, committee hears

Minister needs to tell local authorities to continue accepting loan scheme applications - Ó Broin


Lifestyle

Try the Thai sailing trip that’s fit for a king

Chef Tim Anderson: ‘There may be no place more magical than a Tokyo convenience store’

Video: 5 benefits of mixed martial arts for women

Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »