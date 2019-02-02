The Lotto results are in...

There were no winners of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €7m.
The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 16, 30, 46, 47, and the bonus number was 37.
Lotto Results: Saturday, February 02, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,017,540
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
