The Lotto results are in...

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 08:55 PM

There were no winners of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €7m.

The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 16, 30, 46, 47, and the bonus number was 37.

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 02, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 14
    • 17
    • 24
    • 39
    • 13


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 10
    • 16
    • 17
    • 27
    • 37
    • 38
    • 5


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,017,540

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 12
    • 23
    • 33
    • 46
    • 30


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 14
    • 25
    • 37
    • 40
    • 42
    • 44


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 12
    • 23
    • 33
    • 46
    • 30


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 14
    • 25
    • 37
    • 40
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »


