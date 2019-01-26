NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
The Lotto results are in...

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 10:36 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.

The jackpot was worth €6,104,223.

The numbers drawn were 6, 12, 13, 23, 31 and 34. The bonus number was 15.

There were no winners of the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

The winning raffle number was 6003.

