The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.
The jackpot was worth €6,104,223.
The numbers drawn were 6, 12, 13, 23, 31 and 34. The bonus number was 15.
There were no winners of the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
The winning raffle number was 6003.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 112,000 players won prizes.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.