The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €5.2m, but two players have won prizes of €290,000 and €250,000 respectively.
Over 104,000 players won prizes in the main draw, including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €289,861.
The numbers drawn were 7, 33, 34, 37, 45 and 46. The bonus number was 42.
The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000 was also won. The numbers drawn were: 1, 4, 17, 21, 28 and 37. The bonus number was 13.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 9, 14, 21, 30, 31 and 41. The bonus number was 19.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 104,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €289,861.