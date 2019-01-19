NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

Saturday, January 19, 2019 - 09:11 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €5.2m, but two players have won prizes of €290,000 and €250,000 respectively.

Over 104,000 players won prizes in the main draw, including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €289,861.

The numbers drawn were 7, 33, 34, 37, 45 and 46. The bonus number was 42.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000 was also won. The numbers drawn were: 1, 4, 17, 21, 28 and 37. The bonus number was 13.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 9, 14, 21, 30, 31 and 41. The bonus number was 19.

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 19, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 7
    • 16
    • 20
    • 27
    • 37
    • 34


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 17
    • 23
    • 26
    • 28
    • 37
    • 38
    • 2


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,211,766

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 104,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €289,861.

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 21
    • 30
    • 31
    • 41
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 13


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 21
    • 30
    • 31
    • 41
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »


Related Articles

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €4m

The EuroMillions results are in...

Did you buy a Lotto ticket in Kerry? You might have won €45,612

Lucky Dubliner €1 million richer after Lotto win

More in this Section

Belfast site named after women who campaigned against plastic bullets

Stephen Donnelly urges Health Minister to act to avert ambulance strike

Dublin TD criticises NTA for establishing first ever 24-hour public bus route in Cork

Give us a reason to come home: Irish nurses in Australia go viral with message to govt


Lifestyle

What’s better for your health – sleeping naked or in pyjamas?

Fixing leeks in the cold snap

How some home truths can help save the planet

Wish List: Some delightfully eclectic products we need in our lives

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »