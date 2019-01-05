The Lotto results are in...

There were no winners of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €3.5m, but over 105,000 players won prizes.
The numbers drawn were 7, 10, 18, 26, 37 and 40. The bonus number was 4.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was one winner of the Lotto plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the East.
Digital Desk