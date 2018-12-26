NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
The Lotto results are in...

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 - 08:53 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,307,569.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 26, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 17
    • 22
    • 31
    • 32
    • 29


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 10
    • 12
    • 22
    • 27
    • 39
    • 24


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,307,569

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 57,000 players won prizes.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 20
    • 44
    • 45
    • 47
    • 9


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 13
    • 30
    • 38
    • 47
    • 25


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 20
    • 44
    • 45
    • 47
    • 9


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 13
    • 30
    • 38
    • 47
    • 25


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 14
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 34
    • 35
    • 25


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 10
    • 14
    • 20
    • 32
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »


