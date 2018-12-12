The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.
The numbers drawn were 1, 19, 20, 29, 31 and 44. The bonus number was 11.
More than 69,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including one winner of €€516,688.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold online @lottery.ie
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
