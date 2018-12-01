The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,716,617.
The numbers drawn were 16, 24, 31, 39, 43, and 47. The bonus was 17.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 draw.
One person has won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 88,000 players won Lotto prizes.
