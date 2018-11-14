The Lotto results are in...
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - 09:13 PM
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €3.6m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,594,971
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 21,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
