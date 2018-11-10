The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €3m.
The numbers drawn were 7, 8, 12, 22, 36, and 46. The bonus number was 31.
Lotto Results: Saturday, November 10, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
