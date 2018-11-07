The Lotto results are in....

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of €2.8m, nor of the Lotto Plus 1 or 2 jackpots.
The Lotto numbers were 1, 8, 11, 22, 28, 32 and bonus number 35
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 27,000 players won prizes.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.