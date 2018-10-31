Home»Breaking News»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 09:03 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 31, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 10
    • 12
    • 23
    • 32
    • 39
    • 2


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 6
    • 10
    • 21
    • 23
    • 24
    • 32
    • 34


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 18,000 players won prizes.

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 23
    • 28
    • 34
    • 39
    • 40
    • 44
    • 45


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 6
    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 21


