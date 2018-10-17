The lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot draw worth over €3m.
The winning numbers drawn were 13, 16, 20, 39, 42, 45, and the bonus number was 31.
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 20,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
