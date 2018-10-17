Home»Breaking News»ireland

The lotto results are in...

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 09:52 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot draw worth over €3m.

The winning numbers drawn were 13, 16, 20, 39, 42, 45, and the bonus number was 31.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 17, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 17
    • 20
    • 27
    • 29
    • 31
    • 30


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 11
    • 22
    • 25
    • 38
    • 34


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,130,326

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 20,000 players won prizes.

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 22
    • 24
    • 31
    • 32
    • 47
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 18
    • 27
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 39
    • 1


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 22
    • 24
    • 31
    • 32
    • 47
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 27
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 39
    • 1


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 14
    • 18
    • 19
    • 20
    • 23
    • 35
    • 32


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 7
    • 9
    • 24
    • 25
    • 27
    • 35
    • 18

