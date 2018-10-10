The Lotto results are in...
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 08:55 PM
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €2.3m.
Saturday's jackpot is now heading for €3m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,331,039
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 29,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- Digital Desk
