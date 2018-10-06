The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2 million
The winning numbers were 7, 21, 22, 29, 31, 46 and the bonus number was 11.
There were 12 players who matched five numbers - they all won €2,684.
There was no winner of Lotto Plus 1 but the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 was won by someone in the south of the country.
