The Lotto results are in...

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 09:05 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €4.7 million.

Saturday's jackpot is expected to reach €5.5 million.

Over 22,000 players won prizes in the main draw.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 26, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 2


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 16
    • 21
    • 23
    • 25
    • 39
    • 22


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,873,822

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 22,000 players won prizes.

    • 6
    • 7
    • 21
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 17
    • 33
    • 34
    • 38


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 23
    • 24
    • 26
    • 34
    • 16


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 7
    • 21
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 17
    • 33
    • 34
    • 38


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 23
    • 24
    • 26
    • 34
    • 16


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 23
    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 36
    • 22


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 10
    • 12
    • 14
    • 19
    • 31
    • 37
    • 7

