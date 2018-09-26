The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €4.7 million.
Saturday's jackpot is expected to reach €5.5 million.
Over 22,000 players won prizes in the main draw.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
