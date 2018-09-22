The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €4.5m.
The winning numbers were 8, 15, 30, 32, 35, 46 and bonus 39.
Lotto Results: Saturday, September 22, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,506,895
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
