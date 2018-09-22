Home»Breaking News»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

Saturday, September 22, 2018 - 09:07 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €4.5m.

The winning numbers were 8, 15, 30, 32, 35, 46 and bonus 39.

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 22, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 7
    • 24
    • 27
    • 31
    • 22


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 6
    • 17
    • 18
    • 27
    • 29
    • 25


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,506,895

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.

    • 8
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46
    • 39


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 7
    • 16
    • 25
    • 27
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 7
    • 25
    • 27
    • 34
    • 41
    • 46
    • 20


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 13
    • 15
    • 21
    • 30
    • 33
    • 1


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 12
    • 18
    • 21
    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »


