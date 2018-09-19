Home»Breaking News»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 09:32 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €4m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 19, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 11
    • 19
    • 32
    • 37
    • 10


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 20
    • 25
    • 27
    • 34
    • 38
    • 10


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,011,110

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 20,000 players won prizes.

    • 8
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 26
    • 28
    • 31
    • 36
    • 43
    • 18


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 10
    • 19
    • 34
    • 36
    • 39
    • 46
    • 29


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 26
    • 28
    • 31
    • 36
    • 43
    • 18


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 19
    • 34
    • 36
    • 39
    • 46
    • 29


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 17
    • 24
    • 26
    • 29
    • 1


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 9
    • 25
    • 36
    • 38
    • 8

