The lotto results are in...

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - 09:03 PM

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worths almost €4m.

The winning numbers drawn were 8, 14, 28, 29, 35, 44, and the bonus number was 30.

Over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €330,017.

  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 17
    • 18
    • 22
    • 26
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 12
    • 18
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 10


