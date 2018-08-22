The lotto results are in...

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worths almost €4m.
The winning numbers drawn were 8, 14, 28, 29, 35, 44, and the bonus number was 30.
Over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €330,017.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €330,017.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.