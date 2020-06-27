News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 09:08 PM

There was no winner of tonight's lotto worth more than €2m

The numbers drawn were 5, 17, 18, 31, 38, 47 and the bonus was 12.

There was also no winner the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws.

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 2, 3, 10, 23, 28, 44 and the bonus was 8.

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 14, 15, 18, 31, 34, 45 and the bonus was 26.

Last Saturday, a €7m jackpot was won by a mystery player in Cork.

The National Lottery confirmed that it has introduced new arrangements during lockdown to pay out the big prizes by cheque.

Normally, the winners of any prize over €15,000, or €10,000 online, had to present themselves at National Lottery HQ on Abbey St in Dublin to claim their prize.

But arising out of the lockdown travel restrictions, the Office of the Regulator of the National Lottery agreed to temporarily amend the lottery licence granted to Premier Lotteries Ireland to allow the big-prize winners to avail of an “approved postal claims process”.

Following rigorous verification checks, which includes the posting of valid forms of identification and proof of address to Lotto HQ, followed by secure video calls, the National Lottery now effectively posts a cheque to the lucky winner, using an ultra-secure process.

[lotto]27/06/2020[/lotto]

READ MORE

Status yellow thunder warning issued for entire country

More on this topic

EuroMillions player becomes fourth from Dublin to win €500k in JuneEuroMillions player becomes fourth from Dublin to win €500k in June

Lucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto drawLucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto draw

€7m cheque in the post for lucky Cork Lotto winner€7m cheque in the post for lucky Cork Lotto winner

Celebrations at Cork service station that sold €7m Lotto ticketCelebrations at Cork service station that sold €7m Lotto ticket

TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Driving tests to resume at 14 centres for some vehiclesDriving tests to resume at 14 centres for some vehicles

Michael McGrath believes emphatic endorsement of programme for govt will make for strong coalitionMichael McGrath believes emphatic endorsement of programme for govt will make for strong coalition

PSNI investigate man's death in AntrimPSNI investigate man's death in Antrim

Watch: Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald nominated for Taoiseach of 33rd DáilWatch: Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald nominated for Taoiseach of 33rd Dáil


Lifestyle

The 2020 Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival will take place this year between September 19 and 26.Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival confirmed to go ahead, with Sonique set to make it feel so good

Ruairi Donovan is a choreographer currently in lockdown in Cork city but he usually lives on Cape Clear Island. One of the organisers of Quarter Block Party, he is also involved in the BINGE project for Cork Midsummer Festival.Question of Taste: Ruairi Donovan, Cork Midsummer Moments

As Dublin Gay Pride is celebrated tomorrow with a virtual parade, Colm O’Gorman recalls the day five years ago when we voted for marriage equality.The day that changed Ireland forever: Colm O'Gorman looks back at five years since the marriage referendum

Schools should be wrapping up for summer this week. Instead, it’s just more of the same for our kids.How to make summer feel different for kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »