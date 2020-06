There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth more than €4.5m.

The numbers drawn were 20, 23, 26, 36, 43, 44 and the bonus was 5.

11 players won €2,312 after matching five numbers.

Saturday's jackpot will know head for €5m.

There was also no jackpot winners in the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws.

The numbers drawn for Lotto Plus 1 were 5, 16, 18, 22, 37, 40 and the bonus was 21.

The numbers drawn for Lotto Plus 2 were 3, 6, 16, 27, 31, 34 and the bonus was 24.

