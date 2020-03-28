News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Lotto numbers are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 10:07 PM

There was no winner of tonight Lotto jackpot worth over €7.2m.

The numbers drawn are 2, 9, 21, 34, 37 and 44. The bonus number is 3.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and the Lotto Plus 2 draws.

