Home»ireland

The Lotto numbers are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 09:05 PM

The numbers for tonight's Lotto jackpot are in.

The numbers drawn were 4, 13, 16, 23, 33 and 42. The bonus number was 27.

There was no winner of the jackpot which was worth €6,477,135.

Full Lotto draw results »

