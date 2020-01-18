The Lotto numbers are in...

The numbers for tonight's Lotto jackpot are in.
The numbers drawn were 4, 13, 16, 23, 33 and 42. The bonus number was 27.
There was no winner of the jackpot which was worth €6,477,135.
Lotto Results: Saturday, January 18, 2020
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,477,135
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 98,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
More From The Irish Examiner