There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3,272,322.

The numbers drawn were 15, 24, 28, 34, 40 and 45. The bonus number was 20.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The numbers drawn were 8, 12, 14, 21, 25 and 31. The bonus number was 2.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The numbers drawn were 2, 4, 13, 27, 42 and 45. The bonus number was 9.