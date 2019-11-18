News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'The ideology doesn't just go away,' Dundalk Muslim woman expresses fears over Lisa Smith return

Lisa Smith. Pic via ITV
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 11:18 AM

A Muslim woman from Dundalk is expressing grave fears about Lisa Smith's imminent return to Ireland.

The Irish woman left Co. Louth to support Isis in Syria, where she also married one of its fighters.

It is believed she may return to Ireland tomorrow after being deported from Turkey.

Carol Duffy, from the Dundalk Muslim Community, knew Ms Smith before she left for Syria.

She has concerns about her return to Ireland, saying: "What my fear is if she comes back here the connections that she had, how do we know she still doesn't have them?

That ideology isn't going to leave her overnight.

"No matter what she says about her daughter, like 'I want my daughter to have an education', you know all of a sudden this country is good enough for her now, when it wasn't good enough for her when she left.

"Who does she know and who is she still on contact with? Because those contacts don't just go away, the ideology doesn't just go away."

