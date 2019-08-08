News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'The hospital never asks for credit card details over the phone' - Gardaí warn of scam

File photo of Letterkenny University Hospital.
By Stephen Maguire
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 04:18 PM

A heartless con artist is targeting ill people claiming they owe money for hospital tests.

A number of people across Co. Donegal have received the bogus calls claiming they owe cash to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The caller claims that the person is due to have tests results shortly but must pay for the tests to be carried out before the procedure.

It is understood a number of people have been conned out of various sums of money.

How the tricksters got the contact details of the victims is not yet known.

However, a hospital spokesperson said they had nothing to do with the calls.

They said: "Letterkenny University Hospital has been made aware that a number of people have received bogus phone calls requesting advance payment for tests at the hospital.

"This is a scam.

"These phone calls are not originating from the hospital. The hospital never asks for credit card details over the phone or payment in advance.

"If staff from the hospital contact a patient about an appointment, they always identify who they are, what Department they are calling from and carry out a three-point verification check to make sure that they are speaking to the correct patient."

A Garda spokesperson said they were aware of the calls and warned people not to give credit card details over the phone.

