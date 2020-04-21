The Frontline Worker: Commuting and long shifts in a day's work for intern doctor and bus drivers alike

“Difficult times like these really reinforce the importance of teamwork," says Dr Róan McCarthy, an intern doctor at Mallow General.

"We’re genuinely all in this together and the more we can work as one unit, the better we’ll deal with it."

And collective teamwork in society — across professions, age groups and county borders — is how we can beat the virus outright, Dr McCarthy says.

“People talk about doctors being on the front line but society as a whole really acts as a frontline. Social distancing is designed to stop the spread of the virus which will ultimately reduce hospitalisations. Doctors are there when people get sick but the ultimate goal is to stop people from getting sick, and that is the role of society."

Dr McCarthy graduated from UCC in May before starting his internship first at Cork University Hospital before moving to Mallow General Hospital in January.

He said that being thrust into a global pandemic is "daunting" but has also offered opportunities to learn.

And teamwork at his hospital has made working through this "unprecedented health event" much easier.

“You always feel supported. It’s not just other doctors but also nursing staff, everyone has been fantastic," he said.

"Everyone is working towards the same goal — to get patients clear of the virus as soon as possible. In Mallow, we predominantly have an elderly cohort of patients and there have been one or two bereavements in the last couple of weeks. But we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. We have a few cases but we’re getting there."

Currently, the demand for beds for Covid patients is not cripplingly high at Mallow General Hospital — a situation which Dr McCarthy said is reflective of the situation in Cork overall.

“I don’t think any hospital in Cork has been inundated, thankfully. But the situation is fluid and it can change, quickly," Dr McCarthy said.

“There are positive signs that the measures like social distancing are working, but it’s about continuing that. Making sure that people have the discipline to do it. The goal at the end is to flatten the curve even more so and maintain it. Patients have been grateful for our work and very understanding of the situation, not just the doctors but especially the nurses, and the porters, the people bringing in their food. It’s very much one big team effort."

Dr McCarthy travels the one-hour commute to work by Expressway bus, a service which he says has been "fantastic".

“I can’t imagine what I’d do if it wasn’t operating. I’d be in a lot of difficulty," he said.

“When an event like this happens, you realise how valuable a service it is."

Bus Eireann driver, Tim O’Donovan, who takes Dr McCarthy to work on his Cork to Galway route, told the Irish Examiner about the young doctor’s dedication, after noticing him coming home from work looking tired after long shifts. He said he wanted to commend his efforts: “He’s a nice lad. I noticed how hard he works every day. I’ve always had great admiration for what doctors and nurses do but what they’re doing now goes beyond the call of duty. They’re putting their lives at risk for others.”

Mr O’’Donovan said that his route has seen a 60% - 70% drop in passengers since the outbreak and that people are overall abiding by medical advice and avoiding non-essential travel.

"I’m very impressed by how compliant people have been for the sake of everyone. People wear masks and sanitise their hands and they sit apart. The conversation is not what it used to be. You’’d miss that but it needs to be done for now to stop the spread of it. We don’t want a second wave."