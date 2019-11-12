News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'The family are not moving': Crowd gathers to oppose repossession of Roscommon farmhouse

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 03:51 PM

Up to 50 people have gathered at a property in Strokestown, Roscommon to oppose any attempt by a bank to repossess a farmhouse.

Last month KBC Bank secured an injunction compelling members of the McGann family to leave the property at midday today, following a long running legal row.

The farmhouse was the scene of a violent attack last December.

A number of people from across the country arrived at the property this morning and are maintaining a peaceful presence at the house.

"The situation is normal inside the house," said Tom Dignam from the Common Law Information Centre in Donegal, who is in Falsk today.

"Three people are in there and they're content. We're here in support of them and that's basically why we're here.

"People are travelling from the four corners of Ireland here to support them.

"The family are not moving today or any other day."

Four charged in connection with incident at repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon

