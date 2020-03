There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth more than €30m.

The numbers drawn were 15, 38, 43, 45, 46 and the Lucky Stars were 1 and 11.

One Irish player scooped €2,122 after matching four numbers and two Lucky Stars.

There was also no winner of the Plus draw.

The numbers drawn were 1, 9, 16, 26 and 31.

67 players matched four numbers and won €2,000.

[lotto]06/03/2020[/lotto]