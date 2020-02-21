The EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth more than €40m.
The numbers drawn were 7, 23, 30, 32, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 5 and 9.
The highest prize won by an Irish player was €834, after a player matched four numbers and the two Lucky Stars.
There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw.
The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 16, 19 and 44.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 57,000 players in Ireland won prizes.
