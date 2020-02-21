The EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth more than €40m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 23, 30, 32, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 5 and 9.

The highest prize won by an Irish player was €834, after a player matched four numbers and the two Lucky Stars.

There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw.

The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 16, 19 and 44.