News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The EuroMillions results are in...

The EuroMillions results are in...
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 09:23 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth more than €40m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 23, 30, 32, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 5 and 9.

The highest prize won by an Irish player was €834, after a player matched four numbers and the two Lucky Stars.

There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw.

The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 16, 19 and 44.

Lotto Results: Friday, February 21, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 9
    • 16
    • 22
    • 29
    • 30
    • 34


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 12
    • 15
    • 32
    • 34
    • 7


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €41,085,850

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 57,000 players in Ireland won prizes.

    • 7
    • 23
    • 30
    • 32
    • 45
    • 5
    • 9


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 12
    • 16
    • 19
    • 44


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 19
    • 22
    • 29
    • 34
    • 37
    • 16


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 12
    • 16
    • 24
    • 39
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

READ MORE

First diagnosed case of rubella in Ireland in more than 10 years

More on this topic

National Lottery reveals where Ireland's €17m EuroMillions ticket was soldNational Lottery reveals where Ireland's €17m EuroMillions ticket was sold

Check your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in IrelandCheck your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions drawThere was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions draw

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...


TOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car

West Cork fishmongers closes due to ongoing roadworksWest Cork fishmongers closes due to ongoing roadworks

'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt

'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute


Lifestyle

Not all trends are created equal. Some are exciting – like first-date butterflies; others are comforting – like ice-cream and Golden Girls reruns.Trend of the Week: Floral free for all

Veterinary medicine is a demanding career, leading to mental health problems for some vets.Elephant in the clinic: Helpline offers support to vets with mental health difficulties

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »