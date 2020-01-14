The EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth more than €91m.
The numbers drawn were 21, 25, 29, 39, 44 and the Lucky Stars are 8 and 9.
There was also no winner of the Plus game.
The numbers drawn were 4, 16, 17, 29 and 33.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 47,000 players in Ireland won prizes.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.