News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The EuroMillions results are in...

The EuroMillions results are in...
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 09:49 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth more than €91m.

The numbers drawn were 21, 25, 29, 39, 44 and the Lucky Stars are 8 and 9.

There was also no winner of the Plus game.

The numbers drawn were 4, 16, 17, 29 and 33.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, January 14, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 11
    • 17
    • 27
    • 31
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 11
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 10


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €91,228,644

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 47,000 players in Ireland won prizes.

    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 39
    • 44
    • 8
    • 9


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 16
    • 17
    • 29
    • 33


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 11


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 21
    • 13


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 16
    • 17
    • 29
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

READ MORE

Mail on Sunday to use public interest defence in Meghan legal claim

More on this topic

Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket

Ticket sold in Dublin wins EuroMillions 'Ireland Only' €1m jackpotTicket sold in Dublin wins EuroMillions 'Ireland Only' €1m jackpot

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...

€224k EuroMillions winner plans to donate to charity; Kerry woman's €100k ticket was Christmas present€224k EuroMillions winner plans to donate to charity; Kerry woman's €100k ticket was Christmas present


TOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket

'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time

Man, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in DroghedaMan, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in Drogheda

Demands for HSE to bail out Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulanceDemands for HSE to bail out Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance


Lifestyle

By 2050, there could be 10 billion humans living on Earth. It’s a prediction Chris Packham is gravely concerned about.‘My duty is to pull people’s heads out of the sand’

As Sex Education returns to Netflix, the cast tell Shilpa Ganatra how they support the frank and non-preachy approach to the themes in the show.Let’s talk about sex: Sex Education staff reveal how they approach certain themes in the show

Speed is of the essence, especially for Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), where players come together to finish their favourite games as quickly as possible.Game Tech: Need for speed gives us great fun

Ready to start dipping a toe into spring fashion? For trans-seasonal style that works right now, look at next season’s biggest style story – the return of the polka dot!Spot the difference: Dip your toe into spring fashion

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »