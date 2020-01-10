News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The EuroMillions results are in...

The EuroMillions results are in...
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 09:26 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth more than €84m.

One Irish player won €2,719 after matching four numbers and two Lucky Stars.

The numbers drawn were 6, 17, 32, 44, 46 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 6.

The was also no winner in the EuroMillions Plus draw.

The numbers drawn in the Plus game were 15, 26, 33, 48 and 50.

Lotto Results: Friday, January 10, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 15
    • 25
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 21


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 11
    • 15
    • 26
    • 39
    • 18


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €84,145,912

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 64,200 players in Ireland won prizes. Raffle Code IHNR69611 won €1 Million on the Ireland Only Raffle tonight.

    • 6
    • 17
    • 32
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2
    • 6


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 26
    • 33
    • 48
    • 50


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 7
    • 9
    • 13
    • 24
    • 35
    • 25


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 11
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

€224k EuroMillions winner plans to donate to charity; Kerry woman's €100k ticket was Christmas present€224k EuroMillions winner plans to donate to charity; Kerry woman's €100k ticket was Christmas present

Unclaimed €500k EuroMillions Plus prize to 'increase funds raised for good causes'Unclaimed €500k EuroMillions Plus prize to 'increase funds raised for good causes'

Dublin player who won €500K in October Euromillions has until 5pm today to claim prizeDublin player who won €500K in October Euromillions has until 5pm today to claim prize

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...


TOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

Level of outbreaks of flu in emergency departments is 'perturbing'Level of outbreaks of flu in emergency departments is 'perturbing'

HSE to spend €1.1m on extended security support for now obsolete operating systemHSE to spend €1.1m on extended security support for now obsolete operating system

Frustration as NI powersharing proposals yet to be shared with smaller partiesFrustration as NI powersharing proposals yet to be shared with smaller parties

Retailers’ contribution to Beef Taskforce meeting only raised further questions, say farmersRetailers’ contribution to Beef Taskforce meeting only raised further questions, say farmers


Lifestyle

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

Sinking under the weight of your new year resolutions?Balancing act: You don't need a perfect lifestyle to be healthy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »