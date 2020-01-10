The EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth more than €84m.

One Irish player won €2,719 after matching four numbers and two Lucky Stars.

The numbers drawn were 6, 17, 32, 44, 46 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 6.

The was also no winner in the EuroMillions Plus draw.

The numbers drawn in the Plus game were 15, 26, 33, 48 and 50.