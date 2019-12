There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth more than €27m.

28 Irish players won €151 after matching four numbers plus one Lucky Star.

The numbers drawn were 3, 11, 13, 14 and 47. The Lucky Stars were 3 and 6.

There was also no winner of the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw.

The numbers drawn were 9, 20, 27, 32 and 40.