The EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth €190m.

The numbers drawn were 24, 37, 41, 43 and 46.

The Lucky Stars were 2 and 8.

One Irish player won €3,253 after matching four numbers and two Lucky Stars.

The numbers picked out in the Plus draw were 9, 12, 35, 39 and 49. There was no winner.