News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The EuroMillions results are in...

The EuroMillions results are in...
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 09:21 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth €190m.

The numbers drawn were 24, 37, 41, 43 and 46.

The Lucky Stars were 2 and 8.

One Irish player won €3,253 after matching four numbers and two Lucky Stars.

The numbers picked out in the Plus draw were 9, 12, 35, 39 and 49. There was no winner.

Lotto Results: Friday, September 27, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 19
    • 22
    • 24
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 21
    • 23
    • 25
    • 35
    • 5


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €190,000,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 113,600 players won prizes in Ireland.

    • 24
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 46
    • 2
    • 8


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 35
    • 39
    • 49


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 23
    • 26
    • 27
    • 36
    • 37
    • 17


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 14
    • 28
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

READ MORE

'I said to my husband ‘I think we won the Lotto’ and he didn’t even look up from the newspaper'

More on this topic

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...

Last night's €500,000 EuroMillions Plus winning ticket sold in North County DublinLast night's €500,000 EuroMillions Plus winning ticket sold in North County Dublin

Lucky Kildare EuroMillions player scoops €500,000 Lucky Kildare EuroMillions player scoops €500,000

Irish players win €1m and €500k in tonight's EuroMillions drawIrish players win €1m and €500k in tonight's EuroMillions draw


TOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

'I feared for my safety, for my son's safety straightaway''I feared for my safety, for my son's safety straightaway'

Woman dies after being rushed to hospital following Clare river rescueWoman dies after being rushed to hospital following Clare river rescue

Clare collision: Post mortem on two complete as boy, 12, and man, 20, in hospital Clare collision: Post mortem on two complete as boy, 12, and man, 20, in hospital

3,000 jobs in fishing industry could be at risk within months of no-deal Brexit3,000 jobs in fishing industry could be at risk within months of no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

Manners maketh the man.11 things you’ll only know if you’re way too polite for your own good

Grab a blanket and a mug of something hot, and settle down with one of these thrilling reads.We’ve reviewed some of the best new thriller and crime novels to read during autumn evenings

A great day off in Boyne Valley.Darina Allen: Super innovative food to show off superb local ingredients

The desert nation hopes to attract millions more tourists, and will exempt them from some – but only some – of its laws.As Saudi Arabia announces first tourist visas, here’s what foreign visitors need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »