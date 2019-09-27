The EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth €190m.
The numbers drawn were 24, 37, 41, 43 and 46.
The Lucky Stars were 2 and 8.
One Irish player won €3,253 after matching four numbers and two Lucky Stars.
The numbers picked out in the Plus draw were 9, 12, 35, 39 and 49. There was no winner.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 113,600 players won prizes in Ireland.
