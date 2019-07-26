The EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth over €27m.
The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 27, 37, 42 and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 10.
Two Irish players won €3,323 after matching four numbers plus the lucky stars.
There was also no winner of the €500,000 Plus draw.
The numbers drawn were 24, 32, 33, 48 and 49
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 50,000 players won prizes.
