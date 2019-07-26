News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The EuroMillions results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 10:23 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth over €27m.

The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 27, 37, 42 and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 10.

Two Irish players won €3,323 after matching four numbers plus the lucky stars.

There was also no winner of the €500,000 Plus draw.

The numbers drawn were 24, 32, 33, 48 and 49

