The EuroMillions results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 10:41 PM

There was one winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth €44m.

The numbers drawn were 12, 23, 27, 42, 44 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 7.

12 Irish players won €154.

The winning ticket was sold in the UK.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, April 23, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 24
    • 26
    • 30
    • 39


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 8
    • 16
    • 17
    • 19
    • 30
    • 2


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €44,153,561

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the UK.

    • 18
    • 23
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44
    • 2
    • 7


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 16
    • 17
    • 38
    • 43
    • 47


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 15
    • 18
    • 29
    • 37
    • 19


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 7
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 36
    • 17

