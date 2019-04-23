The EuroMillions results are in...

There was one winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth €44m.
The numbers drawn were 12, 23, 27, 42, 44 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 7.
12 Irish players won €154.
The winning ticket was sold in the UK.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.