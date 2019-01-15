The EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth over €47m.

The numbers drawn were 22, 25, 29, 33, 35 and the lucky stars were 3 and 6.

Four players matched five numbers plus one lucky star to win €214,768.

There was also no winner in the EuroMillions Plus vote.

The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 28, 42 and 47.