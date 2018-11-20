The EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth €17m
The numbers drawn were 6, 19, 39, 45, 48 and the Lucky Stars were 7 and 12.
In the Plus draw, worth €500,000, the numbers drawn were 3, 8, 12, 27 and 38.
There was no winner but 47 players won €2,000.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- Digital Desk