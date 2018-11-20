Home»ireland

The EuroMillions results are in...

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 09:27 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth €17m

The numbers drawn were 6, 19, 39, 45, 48 and the Lucky Stars were 7 and 12.

In the Plus draw, worth €500,000, the numbers drawn were 3, 8, 12, 27 and 38.

There was no winner but 47 players won €2,000.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, November 20, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 12
    • 15
    • 17
    • 39
    • 24


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 10
    • 11
    • 14
    • 15
    • 21
    • 32
    • 24


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 13
    • 21
    • 23
    • 32
    • 35
    • 20


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 10
    • 11
    • 20
    • 25
    • 31
    • 39
    • 14


