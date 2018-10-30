Home»Breaking News»ireland

The EuroMillions results are in...

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 10:12 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jacket, worth over €78.5m.

The winning number drawn were 17, 23, 27, 43, 44 while the Lucky Stars were 1 and 12.

Two Irish players matched five numbers plus one Lucky Star to win €233,212.

