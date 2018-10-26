Home»Breaking News»ireland

The EuroMillions results are in...

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 09:14 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth over €72m.

The winning numbers drawn were 5, 18, 21, 31, 35 and the Lucky Stars were 6 and 9.

One Irish player matched five numbers plus one Lucky Star, winning over €86,770.

Lotto Results: Friday, October 26, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 16
    • 20
    • 21
    • 22
    • 25
    • 38


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 13
    • 17
    • 19
    • 21
    • 23
    • 32
    • 6


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €72,210,652

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. The 10 Ireland Only Raffle winners each get €105,000.

    • 5
    • 18
    • 21
    • 31
    • 35
    • 6
    • 9


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 25
    • 29
    • 30
    • 35
    • 38


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 18
    • 21
    • 32
    • 37
    • 7


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 7
    • 11
    • 14
    • 19
    • 27
    • 1

