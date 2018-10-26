The EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth over €72m.
The winning numbers drawn were 5, 18, 21, 31, 35 and the Lucky Stars were 6 and 9.
One Irish player matched five numbers plus one Lucky Star, winning over €86,770.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. The 10 Ireland Only Raffle winners each get €105,000.
- Digital Desk