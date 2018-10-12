The Euromillions results are in...
Friday, October 12, 2018 - 09:34 PM
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth €28.5m.
Lotto Results: Friday, October 12, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €28,511,487
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
