Home»Breaking News»ireland

The Euromillions results are in...

Friday, October 12, 2018 - 09:34 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth €28.5m.

Lotto Results: Friday, October 12, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 9
    • 13
    • 16
    • 32
    • 34
    • 8


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 6
    • 10
    • 18
    • 25
    • 13


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €28,511,487

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 4
    • 9
    • 12
    • 31
    • 43
    • 5
    • 8


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 22
    • 43


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 13
    • 17
    • 23
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 15


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28
    • 36
    • 37
    • 30


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €28,511,487

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 4
    • 9
    • 12
    • 31
    • 43
    • 5
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »


KEYWORDS

Euromillions

Related Articles

The Lotto results are in...

The Euromillions results are in...

Kerry community celebrate as player scoops €250,000 on Lotto Plus 2 draw

The Lotto results are in...

More in this Section

Denis Naughten resignation follows revelation of private dinners with bidder

Naughten resignation: Silence greets the one truly shocking announcement

McCabe says smear campaign was 'an astonishing finding' and 'hard to take'

Minister for State Pat Breen arranged dinner between Naughten and broadband bidder


Breaking Stories

Weight stigma: five unspoken truths

From Meghan and Kate to Naomi and Cara: All the guest fashion from Princess Eugenie’s wedding

From Sweden to Germany: Christmas market breaks to book right now

Outfit choices of celebrity guests raise eyebrows among fashionistas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »