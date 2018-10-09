The Euromillions results are in...
Tuesday, October 09, 2018 - 10:00 PM
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth €17m.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €17,000,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
