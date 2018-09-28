The Euromillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth almost €152m.
The numbers drawn were 2, 4, 8, 27, 50, with the lucky stars of 2 and 9.
Lotto Results: Friday, September 28, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €151,876,472
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Digital Desk
